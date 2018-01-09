Sylvan Lake property owners to pay $383 more in taxes and utilities in 2018

Sylvan Lake property owners will be paying about $383 more in taxes and utilities in 2018 compared to last year as per the new budget.

The Town of Sylvan Lake adopted 2018 budget with a 1.97 per cent increase for residential and non-residential ratepayers. That means an average home assessed at $350,000 will look at an annual property tax hike of $42. This number does not include school tax increase which will be released in spring.

Residents can go online at sylvanlake.ca/taxes and click on my property on the left to calculate property tax and assessment by inserting their address.

Sylvan Lake property owners will look at paying $146 in utilities per month – an increase of about $28 in 2018. That would work out to be about $1,752 per year for an average property assessed at $350,000.

Joanne Gaudet, communication officer for the Town of Sylvan Lake, said an average Sylvan Lake home uses less water at 18 cubic metres from the national average at 20 cubic metres.

Sylvan Lake’s operating budget for 2018 is set approximately at $34.5 million, down from $37.4 million last year. The capital budget for 2018 is set at $15.7 million up from approximately $11 million last year.

The tax increase is same as the draft budget released in December 2017.

The tax increase from 0.02 per cent in 2017 is not significant said Gaudet.

“It’s based on growth — a fairly fast paced growth — although slower than what we’re used to. The increase at 1.97 per cent is responsible and minimal increase given the costs and expectations for the delivery of services,” she said.

The town acknowledges the increase in utilities and that’s due to short term changes the town has had to implement, said Gaudet. That’s because of the environmentally friendly changes to waste management from the provincial government.

The town residents will be part of the regional wastewater treatment facility connecting with the City of Red Deer’s wastewater line. As to whether the utility bill will go down after the project is completed, Gaudet said that would be up to the city to determine.

Operating and capital project highlights in 2018 include Lakefront Park improvements, a purchase of community bus for day trips for seniors and youths and a portable outdoor entertainment stage. Transportation services include improvements at Highway 20 and Erickson Drive, 46 Street and 47 Avenue, 50 Street and 48 Avenue, 44 Street and 47 to 49 Avenue, 50 Avenue re-pavement at 50 Street and Westview Crescent among others.

About $20,000 is set aside for tree and shrub replacement on Lakeshore Drive in 2018.

For more information visit sylvanlake.ca/budget.



