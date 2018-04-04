Sylvan Lake puts bigger recycling bins on hold

Town waiting to see whether waste-to-energy proposal goes ahead

Sylvan Lake has put a plan to introduce blue boxes on hold.

Town council voted to keep the existing green box program for nine months in light of a waste-to-energy proposal from Fogdog Energy.

The Calgary-based company is pitching a technology to turn almost all of Sylvan Lake’s waste into a carbon fluff that can be further processed into fuels. Work has already begun to hammer out an agreement, which is expected to come back to council for review this spring.

Sylvan Lake’s green boxes — which are similar in size to Red Deer’s blue boxes — can be used to collect paper, cardboard, plastics, bottles and jars.

The larger Sylvan Lake blue boxes with secure lids would be used for the same products but part of an automated collection program.

Since the green box program costs about $30,000 per month to run council approved $270,000 to extend the program nine months.

“Nine months is the expected timeline should the (Fogdog) proposal receive town approval to proceed, which includes contract negotiations, permitting approvals (if necessary), site improvements, construction and other logistical requirements,” says a report to council.

Town communications officer Joanne Gaudet said the town has not formally decided what to do with its blue and green boxes if Fogdog’s facility goes ahead.

The blue box could be used for all of the waste that Fogdog can process, which includes household garbage, food and yard waste.

If the project does not go ahead, the blue box program will be rolled out as planned and will collect the usual recyclables.



