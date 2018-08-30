Kjeryn Dakin, owner of Bukwildz Restaurant and Bar in Sylvan Lake, won Best Caeser in Alberta at the Mott’s Clomato Caeser’s provincial competition at the Calgary Stampede. Dakin will compete at the national Best Caeser in Town competition in November in Toronto. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caeser in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caeser in Town National Final

A Sylvan Lake woman has won the right to say her restaurant has the best Caeser drinks in Alberta.

Kjeryn Dakin, owner of Bukwildz on Lakeshore Drive, won at the provincial Best Caeser in Town competition at the Calgary Stampede recently. She was the first woman to win the title.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion because I was very proud,” she said. “It was surreal … because I like to be the voice for females and say, ‘Hey we can do this too.’”

In the finals for the provincial event, competitors had to participate in a “blackbox competition,” where they didn’t know what ingredients they would use until they had to make the drink.

Dakin said she really enjoyed the competition.

“I’m a business owner and a mom – I have so much going on in the summer – so I almost didn’t go to Calgary to compete at the Stampede,” she said.

Winners from each province will compete in the Best Ceaser in Town National Final in Toronto Nov. 25.

“I’m definitely going to bring my A-game,” said Dakin. “I don’t want to release any of my little secrets I’m planning, but I’m doing research already for it. I’d be very proud to win for Alberta.”

Dakin earned her way into the provincial competition after winning a regional event in Red Deer. She said she’s proud to represent Central Alberta at the national event.

“There are a lot of really talented people in Central Alberta. We have a huge amount of great restaurants locally,” she said. “Talent doesn’t just need to be in the bigger centres, it can be found in smaller cities and towns.”

Caesers are a very popular item at Bukwildz, Dakin said, adding a new bar she is opening next door which will have a variety of different types of Caeser drinks.

“People love Caesers and I want to be known as a must-go-to for Caesers,” she said.

Dakin has recently started an Instagram page, @waitress_ceo, to help servers learn some tips and tricks on how to be successful.

“As a restaurant owner I was to help the wait staff make as much money as possible,” she said. “It’s the little things that matter (as a server), but it’s not first nature to a lot of people.”


Bukwildz Restaurant and Bar in Sylvan Lake. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

