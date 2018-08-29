File photo from The Canadian Press

Sylvan Lake setting cannabis retail licence rules

Special licence would be required for cannabis retailers under proposed bylaw

Sylvan Lake is getting ready for cannabis shops.

With recreational marijuana set to be legalized in October, municipalities have been busy updating their bylaws and business licence regulations in preparation.

Sylvan Lake, like many communities, has decided that distinct licensing requirements be put in place for cannabis retailers.

Town council gave first reading this week to a bylaw requiring an $850 administrative licence be required for cannabis retailers as well as the annual $150 operational licence that is charged to more conventional businesses.

It will come back to council on Sept. 10 for second and third reading.

The additional licence charge is meant to reflect the extra work dealing with cannabis is expected to mean for town staff.

“The introduction of cannabis retail sales has created an increase in the amount of work required by administration,” says a staff report to council. “Some of these additional costs associated will be captured with the two-part licensing fees being introduced in the bylaw.”

Other municipalities have taken a similar approach and have higher licence fees for cannabis-related businesses. In Camrose, a licence will cost $1,200, in Edmonton $2,500, and in Lloydminster a cannabis licence fee will cost $1,500 on top of the usual licence fee.

In some jurisdictions, cannabis retailers are treated no different than other merchants.

The new licence will address council’s concern about an Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) requirement that cannabis businesses seeking approval be required to show they had a municipal business licence. That would mean the town would have to approve a licence for a business that had not yet received provincial approval.

“We didn’t feel comfortable with handing out business licences without them being vetted by the (Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission),” said town communications officer Joanne Gaudet.

As a compromise, the $850 administrative licence can be issued to satisfy the AGLC’s requirement without implying the municipality had given a business the green light to start selling cannabis. That would only happen after provincial approval was received.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fiery collision near Rimbey kills motorist
Next story
Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Just Posted

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Friday deadline for written submissions

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

Sylvan Lake setting cannabis retail licence rules

Special licence would be required for cannabis retailers under proposed bylaw

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Veteran NHL player Matt Stajan signs signs with Germany’s Red Bulls

MUNICH — Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany. The… Continue reading

Raonic cruises into US Open third round with win over Simon

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the… Continue reading

Nova Scotia sinkhole grows slightly, now ‘undercutting’ nearby parking lot

OXFORD, N.S. — The unpredictable sinkhole that has swallowed up trees and… Continue reading

B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

VICTORIA — British Columbia is extending its wildfire state of emergency to… Continue reading

Political outrage over Veterans Affairs’ decision to fund murderer’s PTSD help

HALIFAX — Political outrage is building over Veterans Affairs Canada’s decision to… Continue reading

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month