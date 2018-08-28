File photo from Pixabay.com

Sylvan Lake skate park too rowdy complain some residents

Some residents complain skate park scene of unacceptable language and music and bullying

Some Sylvan Lake Skate Park users are practising some anti-social behaviour along with their grinds and ollies, a few residents have complained.

Over the last two or three months, the town has received a “handful of concerns” regarding bullying, and unacceptable music and language, say town staff in a report that went before town council on Monday.

In response to the complaints, town municipal enforcement officers and staff from the parks, recreation and culture department and Family Community Support Services got together to discuss options.

A number of ideas were considered but not recommended, including hiring a skate park ambassador, fencing the park or setting separate hours of operations for younger skate park users and the older crowd.

Improving video surveillance is already underway. The project involves replacing a poorly located and since-vandalized camera with new cameras mounted on a pole between the skate park and Sylvan Lake Community Centre.

Town communications officer Joanne Gaudet said council discussed the skate park issue and wants to take it to the community for input and potential options. Skate park users, neighbourhood residents and others will be invited to discuss concerns.

“Hopefully, we’ll get everybody in the same room to talk about it,” said Gaudet.

“Maybe with communication we can address the public concerns and what can be done to regulate behaviour.”

Meanwhile, it was recommended that municipal enforcement officers and RCMP patrol the area more regularly and parks workers and other town staff increase their interactions with skate park users.

Sylvan Lake is not the first community where skate parks have become an issue with residents.

A number of Blackfalds parents were concerned this spring about a plan to move skate park equipment to a park popular with young families. There were fears the skate park would lead to problems with bullying, drug use and vandalism.

Town council opted to go ahead with the skate park as proposed but assured residents it would be monitored closely over the next year.


Most Read

