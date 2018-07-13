Sylvan Lake takes first step towards Pogadl Park

A planning meeting was recently held by Council and user groups

Plans for a new sports park in south Sylvan Lake are progressing.

Town council and staff met to begin the process of developing Pogadl Park earlier this week.

They hosted sports user groups while discussing design of the project.

“We’re excited to start collaborating with Sylvan Lakers – hearing their ideas, and learning about their priorities in terms of our community’s next major public recreational space,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre in a statement.

The next step includes developing three park design concepts. The concepts will be based on the planning session and will look to the town’s plans through existing documents such as the Recreation, Parks and Open Space Master Plan, Festival and Events Strategy, and Cultural Master Plan.

The town says there will be more opportunity to provide input on the new parki in the near future as plans progress.

“The more we work together, the better we can ensure our public spaces meets both our existing and future needs,” McIntyre said.

The land for the new sports park was donated by the Pogadl family in 2016.

The park could see soccer fields, baseball diamonds, multi-use turf, volleyball counts, basketball surface, green space, and/ or even a cricket pitch, depending on the future designs.

A finalized design is excepted in September.

The property sits on the south side of Sylvan Lake, west of 60 Street.