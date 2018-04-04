Sylvan Lake to host cannabis open house

Sylvan Lake will present a few proposed rules to prepare for the legalization of cannabis at an open house next week.

The town will hold the open house April 11 at the Seniors Activity Centre – NexSource Centre (4823 48 Ave.) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Proposed rules for cannabis retail businesses operating within the municipalities and for public consumption of cannabis will be discussed.

Nearly 800 people completed a recent online survey, which helped the town form the proposed rules and regulations.

The open house format will give residents the ability to review the proposed rules and provide further input on the subject before the town develops a bylaw and policy.



