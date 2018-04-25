Drawing more off-season tourism is the aim of Sylvan Lake town officials. (Advocate file photo.)

Sylvan Lake wants to create year-round tourist season

Public open house and workshops held May 10-12

Sylvan Lake is aiming to become a festival town for all seasons.

With more than 761,000 summertime visitors, Sylvan Lake doesn’t need to draw more tourist traffic during the warm months, said Vicki Kurz, economic development officer for the Town of Sylvan Lake.

But a strategy is being developed for the shoulder seasons and winter, when the town’s population falls to about 15,000 permanent residents. “We want to become a year-round destination for festivals and events,” Kurz added — so town businesses can count on steady customers in the off-season, as well.

A big step was taken in 2017 with the completion of a festival and events strategy document and formation of a steering committee. Now a grant application for $75,000 has been submitted to the Alberta Tourism Growth and Innovation Fund.

If approved this spring, Kurz said the money will be used to create a dual strategy: for drawing year-round festivals and sport, arts and culture events; and for attracting private investors to build a multi-season festival plaza.

The first developers toured Sylvan Lake earlier this month. “We wanted to showcase the town,” said Kurz, who heard their interest would be peaked if Sylvan Lake had a list of organizations willing to host events in town throughout the year.

Similarly, organizations from across the province would be more keen on holding their events in Sylvan Lake if some kind of all-seasons space was available, said Kurz.

She believes both aspects of the strategy will have to be worked on simultaneously.

Which type of festival plaza is needed — whether an indoor/outdoor space, a building with a retractable roof, or an outdoor space with wind buffers — will be up for discussion. Kurz said the idea is to think outside the box of a facility that capitalizes on a lakeside location, and not just build a standard convention centre.

Opinions can be voiced at a community design open house on creating a sustainable waterfront May 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Interested area residents can also attend workshops May 11 and 12 at the Nexsource Centre to discuss development concepts for the lakeshore. (Register on the sylvanlake.ca website).

The best ideas will be unveiled at a draft concept open house on June 14.

Kurz hopes to draw participants from across the region.


