Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Sylvan Lake mayor Sean McIntyre as Batman and Superman town councillor Jas Payne take a flying leap into the icy cold water of Sylvan Lake as part of the annual Winterfest festival. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Dance baby, dance.

That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick off Feb. 16 with a community dance event. The town and Jazz At The Lake Festival organizers partnered up for the event for the first time.

“This will be a double header in two ways! It will kick off JATL’s 2018 festival line-up, as well as Sylvan’s Winterfest,” said Cheryl Fisher, Jazz At The Lake festival coordinator.

DJ Sabotage will open for TR3 Band who will light up the dance floor with their main event.

The family dance kicks off at 6 p.m. and the community dance takes place at 8 p.m.

Eric Allison, Jazz at the lake festival society board president said the family dance will hopefully introduce a new audience to the festival.

“Because the dance doesn’t have anything to do with jazz and it will bring families together,” he said.

For a full list of Jazz At The Lake festival line up and tickets, visit jazzatthelake.com.

Other traditional Winterfest activities will continue on the weekend.

Michelle Houle, special events coordinator for the town, said Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest is not only popular among the local residents, but also brings in people from the surrounding areas.

She said the weekend provides families various activities they could participate in and have that perfect Family Day weekend.

“It’s definitely a good way to get the whole community involved and let loose and socialize,” she said.

Family Fun at the Lake events will be on Feb. 17 from 12 to 3 p.m. east side of the pier from a hockey shootout to a sleigh ride.

The Town of Sylvan Lake will setup a pony ride and a petting zoo from 12 to 3 p.m.

A polar bear dip will be on the west side of the pier at 1 p.m.

Families can start off their Saturdays by having a pancake breakfast at the Sylvan Lake and District Lions Club available from 9 to 12 p.m.

Fireworks will take place Feb. 17 from the pier at 7 p.m.

For a full list of events visit calendar.sylvanlake.ca.



