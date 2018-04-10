Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service faces slight delay

Opening will now be on June 4

The opening of Sylvan Lake’s eagerly anticipated advanced ambulatory care service will be delayed by a couple weeks.

Due to a supplier’s delay in manufacturing and installing a key piece of air handling equipment, the anticipated completion of the project will be pushed to June 4 from the previous opening date of May 22.

Once it’s operational, the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS) will be where non-life-threatening conditions are diagnosed and treated. These include sudden illness or injury that require immediate attention. X-ray and laboratory services will also be available.

Other aspects of the building’s construction are on schedule. Work completed to date includes the treatment areas, reception and triage spaces and an additional bathroom, as well as some minor renovations to the existing laboratory and diagnostic imaging departments.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more adults and children in the province.