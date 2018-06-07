Susan Samson, chair of Sylvan Lake’s Urgent Care Committee. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

WATCH: Sylvan Lakes celebrates opening of new ambulatory care centre

Residents fought since 2011 for a local treatment centre for minor, urgent health problems

It was seven years in the making, but Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Health Service is already proving its value.

The doctor who worked the first ambulatory care shift on Monday saw 22 patients — and that number has risen throughout the week, said Susan Samson, chair of the Sylvan Lake Urgent Care Committee, who attended a community celebration for the facility on Thursday afternoon.

She predicted patient numbers would continue to increase — particularly as beach season opens and out-of-town visitors begin flocking to town. Sylvan Lake gets more than 800,000 visitors each summer

“We started on this journey in 2011 and what we were looking for was medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries that was available to the public seven days a week,” Samson added at the celebration at the NexSource Centre.

“We knew this was a piece that was missing in this area.”

Seeing the community health centre that treats walk-in patients finally open this week “is very exciting, but more rewarding,” she added. “Sometimes we thought we’d hit a dead end, and to be here to celebrate today with our partners and community members is nothing short of a small miracle.”

Plenty of credit was given to Samson and her 16 committee members by Sylvan Lake’s Mayor Sean McIntyre.

The provincial NDP government and Health Minister Sarah Hoffman also received praise for listening to the community and working extensively — and collaboratively — with the local Urgent Care Committee and Alberta Health Services to come up with a solution.

Although Hoffman could not make the celebration, associate health minister Brandy Payne brought her greetings and commended the community for making a strong case for a health service that she said hadn’t made any traction under the previous Tory government.

The Alberta New Democrats spent $2.3 million for a centre that will treat patients for any urgent condition that doesn’t require a trip to the emergency room, such as small fractures, burns or cuts that need sutures. It will not treat patients transported by ambulance — they will continue to be sent to Red Deer hospital.

Having local ambulatory care is “awesome,” said Joy Law, who lives in Sylvan from May to September with her husband John. The Calgary couple say they have occasionally had to make trips to Red Deer hospital for minor treatments, but now won’t have to leave Sylvan Lake.

Dr. Ted Braun, vice-president and medical director for the Central and Southern Alberta for Alberta Health Services, said one of the many benefits is it will relieve pressure on Red Deer hospital’s emergency room.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Brandy Payne, associate health minister. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Susan Samson, left, and Alberta’s associate health minister Brandy Payne cut cakes celebrating the opening of Sylvan Lake’s ambulatory care centre. (Photos by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber
Next story
Donations being collected for families affected by fatal crash

Just Posted

Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

WATCH: Sylvan Lakes celebrates opening of new ambulatory care centre

Residents fought since 2011 for a local treatment centre for minor, urgent health problems

Donations being collected for families affected by fatal crash

GoFundMe page set up to help five families from Maskwacis

WATCH: Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Men wear high heels to raise funds for charity

Forgetting animals won’t happen at Central Alberta Humane Society

Edmonton Humane Society puts new procedures in place

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Environmentalist David Suzuki receives honorary degree from Alberta university

EDMONTON — Human beings are a “tectonic force” shaping nearly every facet… Continue reading

Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Megantic rail disaster

MONTREAL — A new group of mostly Lac-Megantic residents is seeking authorization… Continue reading

Defence chief looking at ways to speed up military inquiries into deaths

OTTAWA — The military’s top general says he is not satisfied with… Continue reading

Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month