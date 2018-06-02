Syria FM: Iran has no combat forces, bases in the country

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria’s foreign minister said Saturday Iranian military advisers are embedded with Syrian troops but Tehran has no combat forces or fixed bases in the country.

Walid al-Moallem’s comments came amid rising tension in the region as Israel has repeatedly warned against any permanent Iranian military presence in Syria. Al-Moallem said Israel is making false claims to try and pressure Iran, its archrival.

In May, Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes in response to what it said was an Iranian rocket attack on its positions in the occupied Golan Heights. It was the most serious confrontation between Israel and Iran to date.

Scores of Iranian soldiers have been killed in battles with insurgents in Syria, including a number of officers.

“There are Iranian advisers in Syria some of whom were martyred while working with the Syrian Arab army and their presence is part of an agreement and in co-ordination with the armed forces on where they should be,” al-Moallem said. “There are no fixed military bases for the Islamic Republic of Iran and what Israel is circulating are lies.”

“When the conspiracy against Syria began in 2011 our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran came to help Syria in fighting terrorism,” al-Moallem said adding that the Syrian people are “grateful” for this help from Iran.

“As long as there is war on terrorism, Syria as a sovereign state will co-operate with whoever it wants in fighting terrorism,” he said.

Al-Moallem denied reports that an agreement was reached between regional and other powers over the situation of southwestern Syria where the country’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights are located.

On Friday, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzia said he heard from the news that an agreement was reached on “certain disengagement in the southwest of Syria and, I think, my understanding is that an agreement has been reached.”

However, asked about Nebenzia’s comments al-Moallem said no agreement has been reached for southern Syria, adding that Damascus is not currently involved in any negotiations over the area.

Al-Moallem said that only when U.S. troops withdraw from the Tanf area near the Jordanian border can an agreement be discussed. The U.S. has military advisers based in Tanf.

“The US troops should withdraw from Syria and Syrian sovereignty over the Tanf area is undoubted,” he said.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Syrian troops should be positioned on the border with the Golan Heights, which have been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Mideast war. The area between the southern province of Daraa and the Golan Heights has emerged as a flashpoint in a wider standoff between Israel and Iran, and the United States has warned it will take action to protect a cease-fire there.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported on Thursday that Iranian troops and members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group are getting ready to withdraw from southern Syria.

A Syria-based official with the Iran-led axis of resistance denied the report.

Al-Moallem reiterated the government’s position that it aims to regain control of the whole country.

Previous story
New transit, water systems to undergo green test in federal funding review
Next story
No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

Just Posted

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

TORONTO — Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone… Continue reading

WATCH: Fred Fox shares inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

Watch: Pair of Central Albertans heading to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

Red Deer’s Dianne Finstad and Halkirk’s Leighann Doan Reimer in class of 2018

People say supervised consumption not needed in Red Deer

Advocate online poll results

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Get ready to shop

A storybook ending? Rescued writer gets the girl, sets sail

PORTLAND, Maine — A novelist who was twice rescued at sea has… Continue reading

Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church on Friday celebrated the 40th… Continue reading

Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was facing a new rape allegation on… Continue reading

Juno winners the Beaches reflect on travelling Canada as an all-female rock band

TORONTO — Fresh off their first nationwide headlining tour, all-female rock band… Continue reading

Survey: YouTube tops teen social media, as Facebook fades

NEW YORK — YouTube is dominating social media use among teenagers, as… Continue reading

College Beat: RDC charts new path for the future

Red Deer College has just concluded our 54th Convocation, and I am… Continue reading

Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In 1889, the great John L. Sullivan, the Boston… Continue reading

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month