System for enforcing legalized recreational marijuana remains hazy

VANCOUVER — Marijuana businesses are growing in size and scope as Canada moves toward legalization of recreational pot, creating an increasingly daunting job for those tasked with enforcing the rules.

In Vancouver’s bustling downtown, sleek, modern posters with fashionable fonts and simple images are plastered on lamp posts. It’s not until you take a closer look that you spot the rolled joints inside a sandwich or buds among a plate of broccoli.

“Weed delivery. Simplified,” the posters read.

Once an underground industry, marijuana delivery services are now advertising publicly, joining unlicensed retail stores and online shops as cannabis businesses openly skirting the existing law.

Officials have tried to shut them down, but efforts haven’t always been effective and whether enforcement will fare any differently post legalization remains hazy.

It’s still illegal for anyone to possess, produce, import, export, or transport marijuana until federal legislation is enacted, said Const. Jason Doucette, a spokesman for Vancouver police.

“Although these online (and) storefront dispensaries are essentially trafficking controlled substances, there is not enough manpower and time to conduct these investigations due to the sheer number of these operations,” he said in an email.

“Police resources are very limited in terms of investigating cannabis offences, among the other workload that members have been given.”

Doucette said it would be inappropriate to comment on the force’s role post legalization, but he noted that officers “will be able to deal with public safety issues that arise.”

The federal government has pledged to legalize recreational marijuana later this year and the Senate is set to hold a final vote on the legislation, known as Bill C-45, by June 7. Provinces and territories have been left to come up with their own regulations to control distribution and sales.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Public Safety is hiring a “director of cannabis control” and a “community safety unit” to enforce new provincial legislation, although exact roles are still being determined.

Under the new rules, cannabis enforcement officers will be able to enter illegal retail operations without a warrant to seize product and records.

In B.C., the maximum punishment for selling pot outside of the provincial framework will be a $100,000 fine and 12 months in jail.

Post legalization, marijuana shops will need licences from both the municipality and the province to operate.

Vancouver is one of the few cities in Canada that already has regulations in place, after creating a bylaw to license medical marijuana shops in 2015 when the number of illegal retailers bloomed past 100.

Business licenses have now been handed out to 19 retailers, including four to so-called “compassion clubs” — non-profits that provide medical pot to patients in need — and dozens of other outlets are working their way through the licensing process.

Landlords leasing space to illegal outlets are given zoning violation orders, while bylaw officers routinely issue $1,000 tickets to unlicensed shops — although data from the city shows less than 15 per cent of those have been paid.

Vancouver is also asking the B.C. Supreme Court to shut down 53 pot shops that continue to operate without a licence. That case is set to be heard in September.

A statement from the city says enforcement against illegal operators will be “enhanced” post legalization, but no details have been provided on what the city’s role will be.

Some in the industry predict the so-called grey market will continue to flourish once recreational marijuana is legalized, saying the rules don’t allow regulated businesses to fulfil demand.

Direct delivery and online distribution in particular are likely to continue operating on the edges of the law, said Ian Dawkins, acting president of the Cannabis Commerce Association of Canada.

“They are like the cockroaches of this biosphere. You will never destroy a dude on his bicycle with a cellphone delivering weed,” he said.

Fines and court injunctions won’t be effective, Dawkins added, and the grey market will continue providing consumers across the country with the variety and availability of product they’ve come to expect.

“If you’re a law-abiding citizen and you go to the Ontario cannabis store and there’s nothing on the shelves, you pretty much feel entitled to dial up your guy. That’s pretty much the end of enforcement at that point.”

The market for marijuana products has evolved quickly, said the owner of one Vancouver-based online cannabis shop who asked not to be named.

His store, Westculture, sells everything from edibles and dried cannabis flowers to weed-infused bath bombs and dog treats. Many of the products still wouldn’t be available at licensed retailers after legalization.

People want things like edibles and vape pens because they offer a discrete way to consume cannabis and government regulations won’t fill that demand, he said.

“They should have a better model to serve their consumers.”

The man knows his business doesn’t fully comply with either the current or coming legislation, but he has no plans to shut down because he wants to push for rules that allow greater access to a wider variety of products.

Governments are “setting themselves up for a lot of competition from the grey market,” he said.

Previous story
Nigerian refugees into Canada fleeing murderous northern herdsman: asylum seeker
Next story
Kansas governor candidate shocks with replica gun at parade

Just Posted

WATCH: Going back in time at Pioneer Days

Double Tree Village Museum hosts annual Pioneer Days event Saturday and Sunday

WATCH: Old Red Deer Transit bus finds new life selling produce

If the bus at Saturday’s Red Deer Public Market looked familiar, that’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Children’s Festival a chance for screen-free fun

Filling Red Deer’s Rotary Recreation Park with so many activities, that kids… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

TORONTO — Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone… Continue reading

WATCH: Fred Fox shares inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

UK remembers London Bridge attack victims on 1st anniversary

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May joined survivors, victims’ families and… Continue reading

Giuliani: Trump would fight subpoena, not pardon himself

WASHINGTON — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the… Continue reading

Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

CHICAGO — The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds… Continue reading

Nigerian refugees into Canada fleeing murderous northern herdsman: asylum seeker

MONTREAL — Eric, an asylum seeker from southern Nigeria, crossed illegally into… Continue reading

Families of deceased military college students demand answers from Ottawa

OTTAWA — The mothers of three Royal Military College students who died… Continue reading

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne admits she won’t win provincial election

TORONTO — An emotional Kathleen Wynne admitted today that her governing Liberals… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP locate owners of recovered wedding DVD

With some help from local media, a wedding DVD police found in… Continue reading

‘Sherlock’ star raced to save a man from attackers, Uber driver says

Consider this: You’re in a group of muggers in London, trying to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month