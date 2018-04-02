American tree sparrows return to this area in the early spring. (Photo contributed by Myrna Pearman).

Take heart, Central Albertans! Signs of spring are about

Wildlife is getting set for warmer weather

Buck up, spring-starved Central Albertans.

Hundreds of Canada geese have returned to forage in farmer’s fields, Richardson ground squirrels are coming out of their burrows, and snow-white hares are starting to sport a sprinkling of brown fur.

While it’s still unusually cold out — with nighttime temperatures dipping to -17 C — there are some signs among wildlife that warmer weather is on the way, say area naturalists.

The first lone bluebird of the season was spotted by Red Deer naturalist Judy Boyd, who hopes it will find enough fortitude — and enough insects to eat — to survive until the mercury rises.

While owls have had a difficult winter and not a single nesting pair has been seen in the area spanning from Olds to Ponoka, Stettler to Rocky Mountain House (compared to about 20 nesting owls this time last year), there is lately some positive news.

Medicine River Wildlife Centre director Carol Kelly has heard reports of two owls nesting at the end of March. While this is happening about three months late, Kelly, hopes it means conditions are slowly improving for owls.

With a large drop in the mice population and crusty snow conditions, they have had a hard time finding food this winter and several starving specimens were brought in to the wildlife centre. But Kelly feels nature is cyclical and population drops are usually countered by future population booms.

Seeing robins and geese return to the Red Deer area has given bird-watcher Harold McCannell a feeling of “rejuvenation.”

“We’re at the tail end of winter and everybody’s had enough,” said McCannell, who considers it heartening that Canada geese can be seen pecking away in the wind-swept fields near Slack Slough.

“If they get back before the eagles, (the geese) will stake out an area and claim their nests,” he said, with a chuckle.

Myrna Pearman, biologist at the Ellis Bird Farm, has noticed plenty of different birds migrating back to the area, including flocks of horned larks, as well as European starlings, American tree sparrows, dark-eyed juncos, and tundra swans.

Boyd has seen American widgeon, pintail and bufflehead ducks, crows, and red-tailed hawks.

While Kelly spotted one Canada goose standing on a frozen wetland, honking “as if to say, ‘Why is this wetland hard?’” she noted wildlife is pretty adept at finding open water.

We likely haven’t seen the last of winter snowfall yet, weather forecasts are more encouraging for next week, showing day-time highs of 4 C to 6 C.


