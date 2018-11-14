TANAS to host Transgender Remembrance Day of Remembrance in Red Deer Nov. 20

Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society will pay a tribute to those who died in the past year.

The society is hosting Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20. The worldwide vigil is in its third year in Red Deer.

Bobbi-Jo L’Hirondelle, TANAS chair, said the memorial is for transgender and non-binary individuals who have died from Nov. 21 2017 to Nov. 20, 2018.

“Those who have been murdered through the gender diverse community as well as as we’ll have statistics and remember the people who have committed suicide,” she said.

The vigil will remember people worldwide.

“Because they’re all our brothers and sisters, no matter if they’re from Central Alberta, or Canada, or the globe, we’re all one community.”

She said the statistics will include people from Central Alberta.

Most of these individuals don’t get a proper funeral in their lifetime, said L’Hirondelle, and that’s something everyone deserves.

“Lot of them get excluded from their families, they don’t get a moment of closure, they don’t get to be remembered and everyone needs to be treated with respect.”

Everyone is welcome at the vigil – be it straight, gays, lesbians, everyone comes out as a community.

The ceremony will be like a candlelight vigil. The service will have guest speakers, prayer, and a slide show with names of the individuals. The service will be hosted at Red Deer Funeral Home on 67 St. at 6:30 p.m.

TANAS inspires, and empowers gender diverse individuals. The society educates people through round table discussions and provides transition-related materials. The group provides resources and peer-to-peer support for transgender people as well.



