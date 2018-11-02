Mayor Tara Veer (file photo)

Tara Veer, Michael Dawe, among Red Deer’s favourite politicians

Red Deerians voted for their favourite politicians for the A-List

Mayor Tara Veer will continue to waive Red Deer’s flag and advocate on behalf of all Red Deerians.

That’s what she said Thursday when asked about her future plans. Red Deerians voted the mayor as their favourite politician in Advocate’s A-List that came out on Oct. 26.

“My goal is to continue to serve Red Deerians as long as they’ll have me,” she said.

“I do my best to work hard on behalf of the interest of all Red Deerians and to serve with integrity and I’m grateful for the support that Red Deerians always give me,” Veer said, adding that her goal is to always give back to the community.

Red Deer city coun. Michael Dawe and Red Deer’s Cole Kander are also popular political figures in the city. Dawe and Kander were the two finalists in the category this year.

Veer sees the mayor’s position as the chief public servant in any community – someone who leads with a close connection with the people. She said that’s what she does by attending community events and engaging Red Deerians on social media and keeping in touch.

SEE RELATED

Red Deer mayor says offsetting tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages

Some of the achievements of city council that she’s most proud of are diversifying local economy, helping secure university status for Red Deer College and the QEII/Gaetz Avenue interchange at the south end of Red Deer. Another prime example is 2019 Canada Winter Games that has resulted in “most significant infrastructure build in Red Deer’s history,” which came at an affordable price, due to provincial and federal funding, she said.

Giving back to the community is something close to coun. Dawe’s heart also. Although he has done it in different capacities over the years.

Dawe was founding member of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Foundation serving as the chair for three years in his pre-councillor days. He was also an elected trustee for 12 years for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Board.

When asked about why he was came out as a finalist, the 62 year old said he isn’t sure.

“Maybe I have a lot of cousins, I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle.

The now councillor and historian has been an archivist for several decades.

He was elected as a city councillor in October 2017.

“I have always tried to give back to my commuity and I hope it’s been productive and I keep doing the best I can,” he said.

“It’s the main goal – this is where I live, this is my home, (and I) help make it a better place.”

Kander may have recently lost UCP nomination for Red Deer-North to Adriana LaGrange, but he still remains to be Red Deer’s favourite politician finalist.

“It was quite an honour and very unexpected. Especially since many of the politicians that I’ve worked with over the last decade weren’t on that list,” he said.

His future plans involves with UCP in some capacity.

“Whether with caucus or on the campaign trail, I’d be happy with any roll to progress the conservative movement,” he said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drunk driving charges laid after truck went through doors of Red Deer pub
Next story
Immigration agency: Jail freed man later charged with murder

Just Posted

Drunk driving charges laid after truck went through doors of Red Deer pub

A 28-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Tara Veer, Michael Dawe, among Red Deer’s favourite politicians

Red Deerians voted for their favourite politicians for the A-List

Tests trigger boil-water advisory, precautions, for large Manitoba community

DAUPHIN, Man. — The presence of coliform bacteria has prompted the Manitoba… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigates Lethbridge police confrontation with partiers

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a struggle involving a… Continue reading

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again… Continue reading

US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

DETROIT — U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production… Continue reading

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Miller is embarking on a journey of reinvention,… Continue reading

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order… Continue reading

In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — White, working-class voters fueled President Donald Trump’s rise… Continue reading

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

Most Read