Tara Veer, Michael Dawe, among Red Deer’s favourite politicians

Red Deerians voted for their favourite politicians for the A-List

Mayor Tara Veer will continue to waive Red Deer’s flag and advocate on behalf of all Red Deerians.

That’s what she said Thursday when asked about her future plans. Red Deerians voted the mayor as their favourite politician in Advocate’s A-List that came out on Oct. 26.

“My goal is to continue to serve Red Deerians as long as they’ll have me,” she said.

“I do my best to work hard on behalf of the interest of all Red Deerians and to serve with integrity and I’m grateful for the support that Red Deerians always give me,” Veer said, adding that her goal is to always give back to the community.

Red Deer city coun. Michael Dawe and Red Deer’s Cole Kander are also popular political figures in the city. Dawe and Kander were the two finalists in the category this year.

Veer sees the mayor’s position as the chief public servant in any community – someone who leads with a close connection with the people. She said that’s what she does by attending community events and engaging Red Deerians on social media and keeping in touch.

Some of the achievements of city council that she’s most proud of are diversifying local economy, helping secure university status for Red Deer College and the QEII/Gaetz Avenue interchange at the south end of Red Deer. Another prime example is 2019 Canada Winter Games that has resulted in “most significant infrastructure build in Red Deer’s history,” which came at an affordable price, due to provincial and federal funding, she said.

Giving back to the community is something close to coun. Dawe’s heart also. Although he has done it in different capacities over the years.

Dawe was founding member of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Foundation serving as the chair for three years in his pre-councillor days. He was also an elected trustee for 12 years for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Board.

When asked about why he was came out as a finalist, the 62 year old said he isn’t sure.

“Maybe I have a lot of cousins, I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle.

The now councillor and historian has been an archivist for several decades.

He was elected as a city councillor in October 2017.

“I have always tried to give back to my commuity and I hope it’s been productive and I keep doing the best I can,” he said.

“It’s the main goal – this is where I live, this is my home, (and I) help make it a better place.”

Kander may have recently lost UCP nomination for Red Deer-North to Adriana LaGrange, but he still remains to be Red Deer’s favourite politician finalist.

“It was quite an honour and very unexpected. Especially since many of the politicians that I’ve worked with over the last decade weren’t on that list,” he said.

His future plans involves with UCP in some capacity.

“Whether with caucus or on the campaign trail, I’d be happy with any roll to progress the conservative movement,” he said.



