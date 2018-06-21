Taxpayers advocate seeks UCP nomination for Red Deer-South

Jason Stephan is president of the Red Deer Taxpayers’ Association

Red Deer Taxpayers’ Association president Jason Stephan is joining the race for the United Conservative Party’s nomination in Red Deer-South riding.

Stephan, a Red Deer tax lawyer and chartered professional accountant, is the fourth person to seek the party’s nomination in the riding. Haley Wile, Norman Wiebe and Adele Poratto are also running.

The seat is held by NDP MLA Barb Miller.

The taxpayers’ association is a non-partisan organization with a stated goal of advocating for the improved financial management of Red Deer taxpayer dollars. The organization has been critical of rising budgets at city hall, arguing they far outstrip population and inflation growth.



