Taylor Drive closed Thursday night from 19 St. to south of Hwy 2/2A in Red Deer

Taylor Drive will be closed to traffic, from 19 St. to south of the Hwy 2/2A turn-off from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The closure is required to accommodate a concrete pour for the new southbound collector-distributor road bridge deck over Taylor Drive. This work is weather dependent.

Detours will be in place during the closure overnight.

Motorists wanting to head south on Taylor Drive will be re-routed to the Hwy 2/32 St. interchange then back to the Hwy 2A turn-off.

Motorists wanting to travel north on Taylor Drive from Hwy 2A will be detoured to the Hwy 2/McKenzie Road interchange then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19 St.

The Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange is scheduled to be complete in fall 2018, weather permitting. For detailed project information, visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

Also on Thursday, traffic on southbound Hwy 2, between Taylor Drive and south of Gaetz Avenue, will be re-routed back to the southbound lanes from the temporary set-up on the northbound lanes of Hwy 2. Motorists are asked to stay alert and slow down when travelling through the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue project site as crews re-route traffic.

The temporary traffic pattern change was required to complete the erection of girders for the Gaetz Avenue bridge.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.



