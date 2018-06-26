Taylor Drive will be closed tonight and Wednesday night from 19th Street to south of the Hwy 2/2A turnoff. (Image contributed)

Taylor Drive night closures

To erect girders for southbound Hwy 2 bridge

Taylor Drive will be closed tonight and Wednesday night from 19th Street to south of the Hwy 2/2A turnoff.

The closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for girder erection on the new southbound Hwy 2 bridge.

Motorists wanting to head south on Taylor Drive will be re-routed to the Hwy 2 and 32nd Street interchange, then back to the Highway 2A turnoff.

Motorists wanting to travel north on Taylor Drive from Hwy 2A will be detoured to the Hwy 2 and McKenzie Road interchange, then back north on Hwy 2 to access Taylor Drive from 19th Street.

The work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

Detailed information and sketches of the detour routes are available online at Hwy2Gaetz.com.

For up-to-date information on construction and traffic delays, visit 511.alberta.ca or @511Alberta on Twitter.


Most Read

