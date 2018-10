Season wraps up at the end of October

Server Stacy Smith sets a table at Cronquist Tea House on Friday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Cronquist Tea House at Bower Ponds was a cozy place to lunch when clouds were threatening rain early Friday afternoon.

Operated by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society, the tea house will remain open for the season Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of October.

Built in 1911 by Emmanuel Cronquist, is a Victorian-style farmhouse that was rescued in 1976 by the society and moved to overlook Bower Ponds.

For a reservation or more information call 403-336-0055.



