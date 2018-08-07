Teaching students to ride school bus safely in Central Alberta

School divisions in Central Alberta have joined forces to teach students to ride the school bus safely.

Chinook’s Edge School Division, Prairie Bus Lines, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, and Red Deer Public Schools will offer First Rider information sessions on August 14 in Red Deer, and August 15 in Olds.

The interactive sessions help kindergarten and Grade 1 students, as well as those who are new to taking the bus for the first time, feel more comfortable for the upcoming school year. The First Rider program teaches students about how to ride the bus safely, where to stand while waiting, general rules and proper school bus etiquette.

The session on August 14 will be held at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School Parking Lot at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The session on August 15 will be held in the Olds College South Parking Lot.

For more information contact, Chinook’s Edge School Division 403-227-7085; Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools 403-343-1055

or Red Deer Public Schools 403-342-3708 or 403-352-2827.



