Black Press file photo

Teaching students to ride school bus safely in Central Alberta

Info sessions scheduled in Red Deer and Olds in August

School divisions in Central Alberta have joined forces to teach students to ride the school bus safely.

Chinook’s Edge School Division, Prairie Bus Lines, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, and Red Deer Public Schools will offer First Rider information sessions on August 14 in Red Deer, and August 15 in Olds.

The interactive sessions help kindergarten and Grade 1 students, as well as those who are new to taking the bus for the first time, feel more comfortable for the upcoming school year. The First Rider program teaches students about how to ride the bus safely, where to stand while waiting, general rules and proper school bus etiquette.

The session on August 14 will be held at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School Parking Lot at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The session on August 15 will be held in the Olds College South Parking Lot.

For more information contact, Chinook’s Edge School Division 403-227-7085; Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools 403-343-1055

or Red Deer Public Schools 403-342-3708 or 403-352-2827.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Just Posted

Photos: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Temperatures in some parts of B.C. could reach 40: Environment Canada

VANCOUVER — Hot air coming up from the Unites States has prompted… Continue reading

Nova Scotia breaking federal rules on cannabis marketing, critic says

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s cannabis retailer is being accused of violating federal… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada: An explainer

The diplomatic spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia that erupted over the… Continue reading

Trump’s China trade war pulls consumer tech into crossfire

SAN FRANCISCO — The prices of headphones, speakers, high-tech lighting and internet… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month