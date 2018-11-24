Team Otter vs. Team Koi: Vancouver residents pick sides as otter evades capture

Vancouver residents have begun to declare themselves “Team Otter” or “Team Koi” as an elusive otter feasting on expensive carp in a tranquil garden pond continues to evade capture.

The otter mysteriously made its way to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has gobbled up seven decorative koi, many of which have been there for decades.

Parks Director Howard Normann says a wildlife relocation expert started work yesterday and set three new traps containing rainbow trout and an oil mixture, but as of this morning the critter is still on the lam.

He says garden staff are discussing options to remove the koi from the pond to keep them safe, but he says it’s not as easy as it sounds because they’re sensitive fish and it’s pretty tricky to do.

In the meantime, the story has captivated people in Vancouver and beyond, with social media users joining #TeamOtter or #TeamKoi — though one #TeamKoi member points out, ”this is bad for the otter, so removing him is in everyone’s best interest.”

Local group Chinatown Today has even made a batch of buttons bearing adorable cartoon otters and koi, which it is selling for $2 each with proceeds going to the classical garden.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada
Next story
Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

Just Posted

Red Deer council to discuss boosting gross salaries to make up for loss of tax-free allowance

Net salaries would stay the same, said mayor

Group with controversial views on immigration returning to Red Deer to hold public meeting

Pro-diversity proponents are concerned misinformation will incite hatred

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Jacob Wassermann and Ryan Straschnitzki received… Continue reading

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: Vancouver residents pick sides as otter evades capture

Vancouver residents have begun to declare themselves “Team Otter” or “Team Koi”… Continue reading

Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of… Continue reading

Canada Post back-to-work bill passed during late night Commons sitting

OTTAWA — Legislation ordering postal workers back to work was passed in… Continue reading

Rain helps mostly douse California fire but slows searchers

PARADISE, Calif. — A deadly wildfire is nearly contained after several days… Continue reading

The Latest: N Ireland party leader rejects Brexit deal

BRUSSELS — The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local): 5 p.m.… Continue reading

Tuch, Fleury help Golden Knights beat Flames 2-0

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in… Continue reading

Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the… Continue reading

Most Read