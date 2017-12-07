Tears, tributes as Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall bids farewell to legislature

REGINA — There were tears and tributes as Brad Wall bid farewell to the Saskatchewan legislature Thursday and looked forward to the next chapter of his life as “just Brad” after a decade as premier.

Wall gave his final speech to the house after an hour of memories and praise shared by colleagues and opponents alike. Wall is retiring next month after holding the Swift Current seat for the Saskatchewan Party for almost 20 years.

Wall reminisced about giving up his private identity for a public one when he first ran for office in 1999. He said he never lost a feeling of awe when he walked through the front doors of the legislature to represent his community.

“I have been humbled and blessed with the honour of my working life,” Wall told his colleagues and many guests sitting in the gallery.

“I’ve gotten too much credit for the good things and not enough blame for the bad things. I’m so grateful to my colleagues and my family.”

He said the names on the doors of ministry offices change, but the institution of democracy will remain. After almost two decades as the MLA for Swift Current and then premier of “the province that I love,” Wall said he’s looking forward to exchanging the titles for “just Brad.”

“Just Brad, the proud and very thankful son of John and Alice Wall, the profoundly and immensely proud dad of Megan and Colter and Faith. Just Brad, the unworthy husband of the amazing Tami Wall,” he said tearfully.

“As it was 18 years ago, I want this trade. I am grateful for it and I’m excited about the prospects that will follow.”

Wall announced in August that he was retiring, saying he believed renewal would be good for the Saskatchewan Party and the province. He is staying on as premier until his successor as leader is chosen Jan. 27.

Previous story
Blackfalds Multi-Plex twinning moving forward
Next story
Manitoba premier comments on Winnipeg chamber chair’s appearance, high heels

Just Posted

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Father says his suicidal daughter got no help from Red Deer hospital

Graham Barclay intends to make a formal complaint

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month