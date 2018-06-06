Red Deer RCMP (File photo)

Teen charged in case of body found by burning vehicle near Drumheller

DRUMHELLER, Alta. — Police say a second person is facing charges after a man’s body was found by a burning vehicle in a rural area in southern Alberta.

Fazal Rehman, 36, also known as Afzad Rehman, was found dead near Morrin, Alta., on Oct. 16, 2017.

Dylan Donald Howard of Munson, Alta., was arrested and charged with first degree murder later that month.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have now announced charges against a 16-year-old girl.

She is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and attempting to obstruct justice.

She cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

