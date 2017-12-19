Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Zara and Bridget Chambers, of Rocky Mountain House, were killed in a crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home from college for the Christmas holidays. (Contributed photo)

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were two-thirds of triplets from Rocky Mountain House.

Zara and Bridget Chambers, 19, were both killed in the crash on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray on Hwy 63.

The two were members of the Keyano College Huskies soccer team and were travelling back to Rocky Mountain House for the Christmas holidays at the time of the crash.

Zara was pronounced dead at the scene while Bridget was flown to an Edmonton-area hospital, but she died from her injuries.

According to Wood Buffalo RCMP, a stationary flat bed tow truck was rear-ended by the car heading south. The driver of the two truck has not reported any injuries to police.

In a Facebook post, the sisters’ aunt Rachel Chambers said there are no words to “express the pain of losing two such beautiful, immensely talented, treasured souls.

“My heart is broken for my brother, sister-in-law and my nieces.”

The three attended West Central High School in Rocky Mountain House. A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday at the soccer pitch at 7 p.m. People are invited to bring pictures, notes or other keepsakes. A memory box will be given tot eh family afterwards.

A statement from Keyano College, said the college community is deeply saddened by this tragic event and their thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends.

“Keyano’s Mental Health Team is providing trauma counseling and additional mental health resources are being made available at the college. We will do whatever we can to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Both were in their second year at the college. Bridget was in the Business Administration program and Zara was in a University Studies program

The third triplet is a student at the University of Calgary.

The collision is still under investigation and all possible contributing factors are being considered. Road conditions were slippery with slush and icy sections at the time of the crash.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter