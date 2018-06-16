Tees man killed in crash near Clive

A 19-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Clive.

Blackfalds RCMP were called to the collision on Hwy 12 across from Clive on June 15.

Police said the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Hwy 12 when it left the roadway near Clive. It struck a light standard and rolled several times int he south ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

First aid was attempted on scene, but the driver from Tees died of his injuries.

The male passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Blackfalds RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.



