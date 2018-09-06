Temporary art installation needed for 2019 Canada Winter Games

The City of Red Deer is seeking submissions for a temporary art installation for the entryway to the 2019 Canada Winter Games Arts and Culture Festival.

As a focal point, submissions should be dynamic and interactive.

Artist’s concepts are sought that use sculptural, textile, inflatable, or mixed media to emphasize and designate the entryway and/or surrounding proximity through light, physical elements, sound, or movement.

The use of pillars or an archway could be part of the design, but creative interpretations for defining the area as an entryway are encouraged.

The artwork will be displayed for two weeks at the entryway of the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival site in the downtown and the project provides an opportunity for an artist, or artistic team, to exhibit their work to a diverse audience.

Submissions are due Oct. 2, 2018. For more information visit www.reddeer.ca.



