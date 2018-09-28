The ATCO trailer coming to Red Deer once housed Calgary’s supervised consumption site in the parking lot of Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre prior to Calgary opening its permanent site. (Contributed from Alberta Health Services)

Temporary overdose prevention site opens Monday in Red Deer

Red Deer’s temporary overdose prevention site opens its doors Monday.

Available to clients for the first time at noon Monday, the temporary Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) is a facility outfitted to provide a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously-obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures as needed.

See related: Red Deer’s overdose prevention site on its way

Turning Point, a community-based health agency providing harm reduction programming, will operate the service on the property of Safe Harbour Society, an agency providing services in the form of shelter, medically supported detox, housing, outreach and Indigenous connections.

The temporary OPS site will operate from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The site will expand its hours of operation to 24 hours a day over the coming weeks.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

Just Posted

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Volunteers needed for committees

Deadline to apply is Monday

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Photo: World of Arts and Culture showcased local talent

Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad… Continue reading

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read