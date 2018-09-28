Temporary overdose prevention site opens Monday in Red Deer

The ATCO trailer coming to Red Deer once housed Calgary’s supervised consumption site in the parking lot of Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre prior to Calgary opening its permanent site. (Contributed from Alberta Health Services)

Red Deer’s temporary overdose prevention site opens its doors Monday.

Available to clients for the first time at noon Monday, the temporary Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) is a facility outfitted to provide a safe, hygienic space for people to consume previously-obtained drugs while being monitored by someone trained and able to provide immediate life-saving measures as needed.

Turning Point, a community-based health agency providing harm reduction programming, will operate the service on the property of Safe Harbour Society, an agency providing services in the form of shelter, medically supported detox, housing, outreach and Indigenous connections.

The temporary OPS site will operate from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The site will expand its hours of operation to 24 hours a day over the coming weeks.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter