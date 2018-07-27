Temporary road closure at 39 St. and Springbett Drive starts Monday

File photo

A road closure at 39 St. and Springbett Drive will affect Red Deer drivers next week.

The intersection will be closed from Monday 8 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m. for a pipe installation, part of a sanitary line replacement in the area.

Closures will impact local traffic as follows:

Access to northbound 43A Avenue from 39 Street will be closed; traffic will be detoured to 43 Avenue

Access to 44A Avenue from 39 Street will be closed; traffic will be detoured to the lane north of 39 Street via 43 Avenue

The westbound parking lane on 39 Street will be closed from 43 Avenue to Springbett Drive

Access to Springbett Drive will be closed at 39 Street. Springbett Drive will host two-way local traffic, accessible from 37 Street, for the duration of the closure.

Signs will be in place to notify drivers of local detours and closures. The City’s Traffic Impact Map is available online at reddeer.ca/roadclosures.


Most Read

