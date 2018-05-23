Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Hearkening back to an older time, Wild Rose Draft Horse and Pioneer Days shows how things used to be on the farm.

The two day event near Spruce View, centres around the plowing and seeding of oats at the Double Tree Village Museum.

Anna Stanton, who runs the museum with her husband, said last year about 400 people came out for the event and she hopes for the same or better this year.

“They do everything right from plowing to seeding,” said Stanton. “Hopefully by the Sunday it will be all seeded and harrowed.

“There’s lots going on. It’s a family weekend for sure with something for everybody to see and do.”

Last year, the biggest hitch they had was led by a team of 12 horses.

“They draft horses will be working out in the field and taking people out on wagon rides from the village to the fields,” said Stanton. “They’re going to try and do some big hitches again this year.

“You don’t see that very often, there usually isn’t an opportunity to see that many horses together pulling.”

The event runs on June 2 and 3. Gates open at 9 a.m. with an admission cost of $5 per person. The museum is located 9 km west of Spruce View, take Hwy 54 west to Range Road 41, then turn north at the sign.

Throughout the days people can tour the museum, attend the quilt show, watch a pack horse demonstration and participate in cowboy poetry/jam session Saturday at 5 p.m.

A supper is provided Saturday evening during the cowboy poetry/jam session by the Spruce View Lions Club.

Sunday morning there is cowboy gospel singing and a breakfast.

Stanton started the museum 11 years ago with her husband and since then they have been amazed at the response it has received.

“It’s a hobby that we started, but it just kind of exploded on us,” said Stanton. “We’ve always liked antiques, and horses of course, so it really all fits together. It was just a hobby because we had antiques and we wanted to display them so they weren’t in boxes or in the back corner of the shed.

“Now we’re up to 25 buildings on a U-shaped street.”

For more information call 403-728-3875 or 403-391-3645 or visit www.northernhorse.com/doubletreevillage.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

