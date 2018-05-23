A 12 horse hitch of percherons pulls a harrow at Double Tree Village Museum near Spruce View. (Contributed photo)

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Hearkening back to an older time, Wild Rose Draft Horse and Pioneer Days shows how things used to be on the farm.

The two day event near Spruce View, centres around the plowing and seeding of oats at the Double Tree Village Museum.

Anna Stanton, who runs the museum with her husband, said last year about 400 people came out for the event and she hopes for the same or better this year.

“They do everything right from plowing to seeding,” said Stanton. “Hopefully by the Sunday it will be all seeded and harrowed.

“There’s lots going on. It’s a family weekend for sure with something for everybody to see and do.”

Last year, the biggest hitch they had was led by a team of 12 horses.

“They draft horses will be working out in the field and taking people out on wagon rides from the village to the fields,” said Stanton. “They’re going to try and do some big hitches again this year.

“You don’t see that very often, there usually isn’t an opportunity to see that many horses together pulling.”

The event runs on June 2 and 3. Gates open at 9 a.m. with an admission cost of $5 per person. The museum is located 9 km west of Spruce View, take Hwy 54 west to Range Road 41, then turn north at the sign.

Throughout the days people can tour the museum, attend the quilt show, watch a pack horse demonstration and participate in cowboy poetry/jam session Saturday at 5 p.m.

A supper is provided Saturday evening during the cowboy poetry/jam session by the Spruce View Lions Club.

Sunday morning there is cowboy gospel singing and a breakfast.

Stanton started the museum 11 years ago with her husband and since then they have been amazed at the response it has received.

“It’s a hobby that we started, but it just kind of exploded on us,” said Stanton. “We’ve always liked antiques, and horses of course, so it really all fits together. It was just a hobby because we had antiques and we wanted to display them so they weren’t in boxes or in the back corner of the shed.

“Now we’re up to 25 buildings on a U-shaped street.”

For more information call 403-728-3875 or 403-391-3645 or visit www.northernhorse.com/doubletreevillage.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wheeliker to continue to impact Red Deer women’s shelter
Next story
Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Just Posted

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

Wheeliker to continue to impact Red Deer women’s shelter

New provincial role for Red Deer shelter executive

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month