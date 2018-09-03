Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Isaac Aspinall was one of three Red Deer Tennis Club members competing in the Junior Provincial Tournament in Red Deer last year. (File photo)

Thelma Smith, a long-time Red Deer tennis player will be remembered once again this year at Red Deer Tennis Club.

The ninth annual Thelma Smith Memorial Tournament is Sept. 15 where more than 40 tennis players – both members and non members – are expected to play in teams.

Red Deer Tennis Club board director Mary Gardiner said the club members wanted to honour Thelma Smith who died in 2009. That’s how the tournament started the same year.

“I played with her in a lot of provincial tournaments, she was a member for some 30-40 years,” said Gardiner.

Smith was the club president twice, said Gardiner.

“She just participated in all the tournament and did so much for us like hiring coaches.”

The Red Deer resident said the tournament that honours Central Alberta tennis players is “unique.” This year, two tennis players, Red Deer’s Teuvo Kouhia and Penhold’s Linda Slaymaker will be honoured.

“Linda Slaymaker was a gracious tennis player and a very fit lady as well – she climbed mountains,” said Gardiner, adding Slaymaker was an RDC employee and was posthunously presented with the Alumni Legacy Award.

Red Deer College website states the award was for her contributions to the community and to the college during her 24-year career with college’s financial services department. Slaymaker died in 2013.

Kouhia, who died in 2015, also made contributions to the club.

“Kouhia built a deck at our club house and built the beautiful sign that’s by the door and he was just a very strong supporter of the club,” said Gardiner.

She said the club keeps a list of all those tennis players who have died and deserve a recognition. The list has 28 names going back to 1990. So far the club has honoured 14 people with another two this year.

The tournament is in line with the club’s mission to build a tennis community – “tennis for all, tennis for life.”

The tournament allows both beginners and advanced tennis players to come together for a whole day of tennis. Those who participate also get to meet other like-minded people, said Gardiner.

The Red Deer Tennis Club is 118 years old this year and has about 250 members of all ages from Central Alberta, said the board director.

The tournament registration deadline is Sept. 10. Those interested can register online at reddeertennisclub.com or by calling the club at 403-346-7567.



