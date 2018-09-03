Isaac Aspinall was one of three Red Deer Tennis Club members competing in the Junior Provincial Tournament in Red Deer last year. (File photo)

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Thelma Smith, a long-time Red Deer tennis player will be remembered once again this year at Red Deer Tennis Club.

The ninth annual Thelma Smith Memorial Tournament is Sept. 15 where more than 40 tennis players – both members and non members – are expected to play in teams.

Red Deer Tennis Club board director Mary Gardiner said the club members wanted to honour Thelma Smith who died in 2009. That’s how the tournament started the same year.

“I played with her in a lot of provincial tournaments, she was a member for some 30-40 years,” said Gardiner.

Smith was the club president twice, said Gardiner.

“She just participated in all the tournament and did so much for us like hiring coaches.”

The Red Deer resident said the tournament that honours Central Alberta tennis players is “unique.” This year, two tennis players, Red Deer’s Teuvo Kouhia and Penhold’s Linda Slaymaker will be honoured.

“Linda Slaymaker was a gracious tennis player and a very fit lady as well – she climbed mountains,” said Gardiner, adding Slaymaker was an RDC employee and was posthunously presented with the Alumni Legacy Award.

Red Deer College website states the award was for her contributions to the community and to the college during her 24-year career with college’s financial services department. Slaymaker died in 2013.

Kouhia, who died in 2015, also made contributions to the club.

“Kouhia built a deck at our club house and built the beautiful sign that’s by the door and he was just a very strong supporter of the club,” said Gardiner.

She said the club keeps a list of all those tennis players who have died and deserve a recognition. The list has 28 names going back to 1990. So far the club has honoured 14 people with another two this year.

The tournament is in line with the club’s mission to build a tennis community – “tennis for all, tennis for life.”

The tournament allows both beginners and advanced tennis players to come together for a whole day of tennis. Those who participate also get to meet other like-minded people, said Gardiner.

The Red Deer Tennis Club is 118 years old this year and has about 250 members of all ages from Central Alberta, said the board director.

The tournament registration deadline is Sept. 10. Those interested can register online at reddeertennisclub.com or by calling the club at 403-346-7567.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

Just Posted

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn’t too long ago that veteran receiver Donte… Continue reading

After Rio museum burns, Brazilians question who is at fault

RIO DE JANEIRO — Smoke rose Monday from the burned-out hulk of… Continue reading

Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail

YANGON, Myanmar — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven… Continue reading

Trump’s pollution rules rollback to hit coal country hard

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. — It’s coal people like miner Steve Knotts, 62,… Continue reading

Patchwork of programs serve child sex-trafficking victims

DALLAS — Not long after the last time Cecilia Roberts was sent… Continue reading

Duterte calls Hitler ‘insane’ at Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once compared himself to Hitler,… Continue reading

Detroit is latest big school district to turn off tap water

DETROIT — Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school… Continue reading

Make robots pay taxes? Documents detail ideas to adapt to changing labour force

OTTAWA — The Liberals have been told to consider taxing robots that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month