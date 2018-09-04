In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, the Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, attends the unveiling of a monument that celebrates circus arts, in Bucharest, Romania. Mayor Firea claims party colleagues are trying to indirectly blame her for the police response to an anti-corruption protest on Aug. 10, that left 450 people injured when police tried to break up the protest, and leading to public complaints of mistreatment by police. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

Tensions in Romania’s ruling party over violent protest

BUCHAREST, Romania — The mayor of Bucharest claimed Tuesday party colleagues are trying to indirectly blame her for the police response to an anti-corruption protest that left 450 people injured.

Fallout over the Aug. 10 protest has led to tensions in Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party, after 750 people filed legal complaints against riot police alleging mistreatment.

Mayor Gabriela Firea, who appeared as a witness before prosecutors Tuesday over the protest, later claimed some Social Democrats are trying to make her former aide, Bucharest prefect Speranta Cliseru, a scapegoat for the violence. The prefect ordered police to break up the protest. Firea said the prefect merely signed off on an order initiated by riot police.

In an apparent dig at party leader Liviu Dragnea, Firea said: “We won’t always accept the truth being distorted, being manipulated and for manipulations to be put out there” about us. Firea has called for Dragnea aide Carmen Dan, the interior minister, to resign over the police violence, but the party has backed Dan.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons and truncheons during the protest attended by tens of thousands. Some individuals lobbed rocks and bottles at police.

Firea was abroad on the day of the protest.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Families, first responders honoured during Swissair 20th anniversary service
Next story
Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

Just Posted

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers… Continue reading

Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL

Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a… Continue reading

‘Mad Scientist’ DeChambeau claims 2nd straight FedEx Cup win

NORTON, Mass. — Golf’s latest search for a breakout star has come… Continue reading

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from… Continue reading

Court battle over ‘Grabher’ personal licence plate put off until April 2019

HALIFAX — A court hearing for a retiree who is battling the… Continue reading

Spain cancels bombs sale to Saudi Arabia amid Yemen concerns

MADRID — Spain says it has cancelled the sale of 400 laser-guided… Continue reading

Tensions in Romania’s ruling party over violent protest

BUCHAREST, Romania — The mayor of Bucharest claimed Tuesday party colleagues are… Continue reading

Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn’t too long ago that veteran receiver Donte… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month