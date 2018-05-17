Terror suspect loses a legal avenue as Supreme Court declines to hear case

OTTAWA — A terror suspect has one less legal avenue to try to stave off deportation after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his appeal.

The federal government is trying to remove Mohamed Mahjoub, 58, using a national security certificate, claiming he was a high-ranking member of an Islamic terrorist organization.

The Supreme Court decision, handed down Thursday without explanation, is the latest setback for Mahjoub in a case that stretches back almost two decades.

Counsel for Mahjoub had no comment and it was not immediately clear what would happen next.

The Egyptian-born man, married with three children, came to Canada in 1995 and attained refugee status.

He once worked as deputy general manager of a farm project in Sudan run by Osama bin Laden, who would later spearhead the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Mahjoub was arrested in June 2000 after being interviewed by Canada’s spy agency on six occasions between August 1997 and March 1999, each time denying any involvement in Islamic extremism.

He was arrested in June 2000 under a security certificate — a rarely used immigration tool for deporting non-Canadians considered a risk to the country.

The Supreme Court ruled the certificate process unconstitutional in 2007 and the government subsequently revamped the law, issuing a fresh certificate against Mahjoub the following year.

In 2009, Mahjoub was released from prison on strict conditions, which have since been relaxed.

The Federal Court found the security certificate to be reasonable, a conclusion upheld last year by the Federal Court of Appeal. The appeal court also agreed with the lower court’s refusal to stay the proceedings permanently on account of abuse of process.

Among other things, Mahjoub’s counsel had claimed the case was gravely tainted by use of hearsay evidence and unsourced intelligence evidence, information derived from torture, breaches of solicitor-client privilege and the interception of privileged phone calls.

At one point, several federal lawyers and assistants were ordered to quit the case because the government inadvertently walked off with Mahjoub’s confidential legal files.

In its decision, the appeal court said that “these particular security certificate proceedings can only be seen as fundamentally fair in their execution.”

“True, occasionally mistakes and faults happened and often remedies were needed to redress them. But individually or collectively, there is no factual and legal basis upon which the Federal Court could have permanently stayed these proceedings. They properly ran their course to a final decision on the merits.”

Previous story
Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize
Next story
‘I can’t believe that:’ Man who sent letter bombs guilty of attempted murder

Just Posted

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

EDMONTON — New rules for two heavily used areas of Alberta’s southern… Continue reading

Red Deer royalists gearing up for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

They tie the knot on May 19

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over during SCS debate

‘We feel a portable unit could have been built by now’: Mayor

100 Men Red Deer seeks members

Next meeting on June 4

Red Deer gym teacher introduces inclusive, novel ways of keeping students active

Jonathan Mauro is “humbled” by provincial award

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP talk to high school students about drinking and driving

MADD, RCMP and Emergency Services hold presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday

Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all

Lightning 4 Capitals 2 (Series tied 2-2) WASHINGTON — Jon Cooper’s Tampa… Continue reading

B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

VICTORIA — Tensions over the Trans Mountain pipeline increased Thursday with British… Continue reading

‘Excited and scared’: Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

HONOLULU — A volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted anew Thursday with… Continue reading

Canadian expats in London celebrate royal wedding, empathize with Markle’s move

LONDON — Although Joanna Newman hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly 20… Continue reading

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Day with the Braves a chance for young Red Deer baseball players to learn

It takes place at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on June 9

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month