Texting and driving getting worse, says CAA survey

OTTAWA — A survey suggests most Canadians believe texting and driving is getting worse despite police crackdowns and extensive public education efforts.

In the November survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association, 83 per cent of respondents said they believe texting while driving is a bigger problem now than it was three years ago.

The CAA survey also shows a whopping 96 per cent of respondents say drivers who text and drive are a threat to their safety on the road and that texting and driving is now tied with drunk driving as the top road safety concern among Canadians.

The CAA also says other forms of distraction are increasingly an issue, such as emailing while driving, drivers talking on cell phones and drivers talking to or interacting with their in-car technologies.

The survey of 2,003 Canadians has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.19 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

“Despite anti-texting and driving laws in all provinces across the country and several years of public education campaigns, Canadians still don’t seem to be getting the message,” said CAA chief strategy officer Jeff Walker.

“Studies show drivers are as much as 23 times more likely to get into a collision when they text and drive. It’s important we all put our devices down and stay focused on the road,” he said.

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study
Next story
Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

Just Posted

Cold weather warning continues for the Red Deer area

Danger of frostbite within minutes

CFIA recalls pre-made sandwiches due to Listeria contamination

OTTAWA — Federal health officials have expanded a list of recalled sandwiches… Continue reading

Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple apologized for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a… Continue reading

Texting and driving getting worse, says CAA survey

OTTAWA — A survey suggests most Canadians believe texting and driving is… Continue reading

Will we get a sad poop emoji? Well, there’s a process

NEW YORK — We have a smiling pile of poop. What about… Continue reading

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month