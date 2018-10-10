The best of Blackfalds businesses to be celebrated

Blackfalds Businesses will be recognized next Tuesday night when the Business of the Year awards are handed out for 2018.

The event that is co-hosted by the Blackfalds & District Chamber of Commerce and the Town Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee acknowledges all the nominees as well as the winners across five categories.

“Local small business is integral to development in our community development as well as economic growth and job creation” states Jennifer Hartigh, economic development officer for the Town of Blackfalds, adding “We are excited to celebrate all the businesses that have received nominations along with the winners during Small Business Week in Canada.”

Nominees are recognized in five categories including Service Excellence, Retail Excellence, Community Spirit, Best New Business and Long-Standing Business.

Community members are invited to join in to show appreciation of the local businesses that are the backbone of the economic growth in Blackfalds.

Cocktails and business showcase are scheduled at 6 and awards presentation ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. at Blackfalds Community Centre.

