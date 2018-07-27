WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Everybody concentrates to burst the balloon on the boy’s head during the Jaardu the Magic of India act at the kick-off to Centrefest on Friday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The Unicycling Unicorn from Minnesota, Bike Boy from Australia, and Indian magician Jaardu are among the international street performers who are sure to thrill and amaze Centrefest audiences this weekend.

Some of their feats of daring and showmanship were on display in Red Deer City Hall Park on Friday at the kick-off to the annual street performer’s festival, which drew an enthusiastic all-ages crowd.

The full shows can be seen on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29, for the 16th year running. Some 30,000 Central Albertans are expected to come out for the entertainment along Ross Street.

Jan Penney, chair of the Centrefest board, said the summer festival continues to be popular with families from across Central Alberta because they get to see world-class performances for free — although audience members are encouraged to bring lots of loonies and toonies to put in the hats of performers, who depend on this income.

2018 circle show performers also include The Great Balanzo from Alberta, Asaf ‘n’ Roll the rocking acrobat from Israel, and the Croquiky Brothers from South Korea.

The roving artists are The Inspectors and The Dolls from Alberta, the theatrical circus act The Headless Terror from Alberta’s Ghostwriter Theatre, Galaxy Girl, The Dragon and more.

Penney said weekend temperatures are looking mostly hot and sunny. The Saturday forecast is for 26 C (with a chance of thunderstorms), and it’s supposed to be 28 C with full sun on Sunday. A Water World cooling station, with a misting archway will once again be available.

There will also be free weekend parking in the lot across 49th Avenue from City Hall Park. For a schedule of events please visit www.centrefest.ca.

Although fundraising for the festival was a tougher slog this year, sponsors stepped up, including Axiom Architecture which will cover Circus World for the fourth year. Younger kids will enjoy watching jugglers, clowns and magicians in City Hall Park.

Sunlife and Red Deer Motors are sponsoring the circle shows and Pidherney’s is supporting the performers.

Donations barrels for next year’s Centrefest will be available on site — and there will also be a 50-50 raffle.

As well, there will be a special adult-themed show at Red Deer’s The Krossing tonight ( Friday, July 27). Tickets are $20 from the venue.



Jaardu the Magic of India will amaze Centrefest audiences with rope tricks and other Eastern ‘spells’ at Centrefest this weekend in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).