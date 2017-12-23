The Latest: Firefighter killed in California honoured

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a memorial service for a firefighter killed in California (all times local):

1 p.m.

A memorial service has been held for a state firefighter killed battling the largest wildfire in California’s modern recorded history.

Gov. Jerry Brown joined friends, family and colleagues Saturday at a San Diego church to honour Cory Iverson.

The 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer died of burns and smoke inhalation on Dec. 14. He was fighting the Thomas Fire that burned more than 700 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Details of what led to his death haven’t been released.

Iverson leaves a 2-year-old daughter and his pregnant wife, Ashley, who called him a “superhero” at the service.

Some 2,000 firefighters are still tackling the fire, which is 65 per cent contained. Fire officials say the blaze is no longer an imminent threat to homes but is burning in remote wilderness.

___

The Associated Press

