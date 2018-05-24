U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled the planned summit with North Korea. (File photo ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Latest: Trump to Kim: World losing opportunity for peace

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump cancelling planned summit with North Korea(all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in a letter that the world is losing a “great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth” now that their summit has been cancelled.

Trump on Thursday cancelled the planned June 12 summit in Singapore with Kim, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement from North Korea.

In the statement, the North Korean government referred to Vice-President Mike Pence as a “political dummy” and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

Trump says in the letter: “This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

___

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is cancelling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

