The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy Monday morning in London. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth:

1:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered “warmest congratulations” to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their new son.

May says that “I wish them great happiness for the future.”

The couple’s Kensington Palace office says Kate gave birth at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT) to a boy weighing eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). The baby is the couple’s third child and is fifth in line to the throne.

The news brought cheers from dedicated royal-watchers outside London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, where a self-appointed town crier proclaimed the birth.

The words “it’s a boy” were flashed in lights around the top of London’s BT Tower, which can be seen for miles around.

___

1:10 p.m.

Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms).

The palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m. (1001 GMT; 6:01 a.m. EDT), a few hours after Kate was admitted to London’s St. Mary’s Hospital in labour.

Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who is fifth in line to the throne.

The palace says “the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

___

8:35 a.m.

Kensington Palace says Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child.

The former Kate Middleton travelled by car on Monday morning to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in “the early stages of labour.”

The gender of the baby hasn’t been announced.

The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry.

Previous story
Trump leading on North Korea, says envoy to Canada as G7 ministers meet
Next story
Broncos families surprised obituaries are on website selling services

Just Posted

The Latest: UK leader congratulates royals on birth of son

LONDON — The Latest on the royal baby birth: 1:50 p.m. British… Continue reading

Key events in the life of William, Kate and their family

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a baby… Continue reading

Broncos families surprised obituaries are on website selling services

Some families of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims are surprised to learn… Continue reading

‘It’s limitless:’ Paralyzed toddler moves from homemade wheelchair to treadmill

EDMONTON — Evelyn Moore sings the alphabet song as her tiny running… Continue reading

Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

Shania Twain is apologizing after telling a British newspaper that she would… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Crosby, Penguins keep 3rd straight championship in sight

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby tormented the Flyers just as he has from… Continue reading

29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon

London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the… Continue reading

Greece beats budget target as it looks to post-bailout era

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has beaten its budget targets for a third… Continue reading

Etiquette and protocol highlights for royal wedding guests

NEW YORK — Grab those nude stockings, ladies. You’ll be at a… Continue reading

Federal environment minister defends BP Canada’s plans to drill in N.S.

HALIFAX — Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna is defending… Continue reading

Facebook’s privacy changes look different for Europeans and Americans

All 2.2 billion people who use Facebook will soon see changes to… Continue reading

Vermont wants to turn tourists into workers

Vermont has forest trails, yoga retreats, breweries galore – and a labor… Continue reading

Trump leading on North Korea, says envoy to Canada as G7 ministers meet

TORONTO — Donald Trump’s envoy to Canada says her president is leading… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month