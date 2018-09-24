The Latest: UN leader calls drug problem ‘alarming’

CAMEROON, Cameroon — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the global drug problem is “alarming,” with some 31 million people around the world requiring treatment and some 450,000 deaths every year from overdoses or drug-related health issues.

The U.N. chief told a meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump that a global spotlight on “this life-and-death issue” is needed now more than ever.

He said that “failure is, indeed, not an option,” and added, “Together we will succeed. We will never give up.”

Trump said global drug use has gone up 60 per cent from the year 2000 to 2015.

He said he was “thrilled” that some 130 countries have signed on to a U.S. call for action to reduce drug demand, cut off supplies, expand treatment and strengthen international co-operation.

