The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list.

The organization is looking for many donations from toiletries to scarves.

Toiletries include travel size shampoo and conditioner, hairbrushes, disposable razors, toothbrush and toothpaste, lip balms, new underwear, hand sanitizer, lotions, tampons and deodorant.

The organization is also looking for toques, scarves, socks, mittens or gloves.

Some or all of the above items can be stuffed in a backpack that can be given to someone in of the basic necessities to get through the season.

All items except for soap, mittens or gloves and deodorant can be stuffed into a thermal or woolen sock to give the gift of warmth to someone in need.

The organization asks donors to not include any food items or any items that may list alcohol as an ingredient such as perfumes or mouthwash in the build a backpack or stuff a sock program.

The wish list also includes reusable shopping bags and $5 to $10 gift cards for coffee, movies or food.

The organization also started accepting hams and chickens or any other meat products starting in November.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mustard Seed is located on 6002-54 Ave. in Red Deer.



