The Mustard Seed will take part in Coldest Night of the Year walk

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer is looking for volunteers to take part in a local walk that takes place throughout Canada to raise money and awareness around homelessness.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a “super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for local charities serving hungry, homeless and hurting families and youth in 120 communities across Canada, states the cnoy.org website.

The Mustard Seed is taking part in the event for the first time, as per a release on the organization’s website.

The organization is also looking for people who would walk the two, five and 10 kilometre walks for the event.

The event website states the walks get locals to experience what it’s like to be homeless during the cold winter months.



