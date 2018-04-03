The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Red Deer city council plans to meet with Alberta Health Services officials as the next step in continuing to press the province to fund a Red Deer hospital expansion.

Mayor Tara Veer said on Tuesday that “the next reasonable step“ is to talk with local AHS representatives to see what additional information is needed to advance the case for more timely funding for hospital changes.

The mayor is concerned that money for a hospital expansion was not included within Alberta Infrastructure’s five-year plan, despite congestion and lack of beds and services at one of the busiest hospital in the province.

“If there are no funds identified in the five-year plan, then, conceivably, there might not be funds provided for the next 10 years” — which is unacceptable, given the seriousness of the hospital’s shortfalls, said Veer.

Red Deer hospital was given $1 million in the recent provincial budget for a business plan to determine how best to proceed with improvements to the facility.

A local doctors’ group, advocating for 96 more beds, three more operating rooms, 18 emergency treatment stretchers, and a cardiac catheterization unit, welcomes this as a good first step.

Veer acknowledged the $1 million gets the ball rolling. The problem is how long Red Deer-area residents will have to wait for an expansion to actually break ground? Hospital advocates have said studies from a decade ago showed the facility is not meeting regional health care needs.

After the $1-million contribution, Coun. Ken Johnston heard “guarded optimism” from area residents that the province is starting on the road to make local health care more “equitable” for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Coun. Lawrence Lee feels council needs to keep the conversation going with local MLAs, the government, as well as the community.”What’s important is (to show this) is not going away.”



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter