(Advocate file photo).

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Red Deer city council plans to meet with Alberta Health Services officials as the next step in continuing to press the province to fund a Red Deer hospital expansion.

Mayor Tara Veer said on Tuesday that “the next reasonable step“ is to talk with local AHS representatives to see what additional information is needed to advance the case for more timely funding for hospital changes.

The mayor is concerned that money for a hospital expansion was not included within Alberta Infrastructure’s five-year plan, despite congestion and lack of beds and services at one of the busiest hospital in the province.

“If there are no funds identified in the five-year plan, then, conceivably, there might not be funds provided for the next 10 years” — which is unacceptable, given the seriousness of the hospital’s shortfalls, said Veer.

Red Deer hospital was given $1 million in the recent provincial budget for a business plan to determine how best to proceed with improvements to the facility.

A local doctors’ group, advocating for 96 more beds, three more operating rooms, 18 emergency treatment stretchers, and a cardiac catheterization unit, welcomes this as a good first step.

Veer acknowledged the $1 million gets the ball rolling. The problem is how long Red Deer-area residents will have to wait for an expansion to actually break ground? Hospital advocates have said studies from a decade ago showed the facility is not meeting regional health care needs.

After the $1-million contribution, Coun. Ken Johnston heard “guarded optimism” from area residents that the province is starting on the road to make local health care more “equitable” for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Coun. Lawrence Lee feels council needs to keep the conversation going with local MLAs, the government, as well as the community.”What’s important is (to show this) is not going away.”


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February
Next story
Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month