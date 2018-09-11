The next step: Winter Games orientations held for registered volunteers

(Advocate file photo).

Volunteers for the Canada Winter Games should get ready to take the next step towards game-time.

Everybody who’s already registered as a Games volunteer now needs to sign up for an in-person Games General Orientation session, happening this fall at Red Deer College.

Mike Olesen, senior director of administration and finance of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer said, “We want to get everybody engaged,with high energy, so that the athletes get a good Red Deer welcome.

“We also want to make sure there’s a strong foundation, with confidence-building, so we have strong ambassadors,” Olesen added.

So far, nearly 3,000 people have signed up to be volunteers for the Games that will attract athletes from across Canada. Duties can range from food service to driving, to helping at venues and with Internet service.

About 2,000 more volunteers will be needed before the Games start on Feb. 15, but Olesen believes there won’t be a problem getting that many more people to step up. Those who haven’t signed up yet as volunteers can do on the website, or the Games office at 2830 Bremner Ave.

Note: The following orientation is only for those who have already registered.

Sessions are available in English and French languages. English sessions will be held on:

– Monday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. – Margaret Parsons Theatre (room 1400)

– Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. – Red Deer College Arts Centre

– Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. – Margaret Parsons Theatre

– Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. – Margaret Parsons Theatre

– Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. – Red Deer College Arts Centre

– Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Margaret Parsons Theatre

– Thursday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. – Margaret Parsons Theatre

The French language session will be held on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Margaret Parsons Theatre.

RDC parking is free after 5 p.m. during the week, and all day on the weekend.

Spot in the upcoming orientations should be reserved online. For the English session: go to signup.com/go/qPUTWAz

For the French session: signup.com/go/mrQGaLt

Volunteers are reminded that photos are required for Games accreditation badges to be printed and used for Games identification. Anyone having difficulty uploading a photo to their application has a chance to get a photo taken at the Games Orientation.

Those unable to make the above orientation dates should contact the Volunteer Services team at volunteers@2019canadagames.ca or visit Volunteer Centre at 2830 Bremner Avenue to ensure their name remains on the list to receive notification of future dates.

Other Games Orientation sessions will run until mid-December and will be announced over the next few weeks.

Olesen said most Games volunteers will need to take two orientations, the general one and then one specific to their duties.

Most Read

