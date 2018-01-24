The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is hosting its seventh annual The Power of A Girl Mother/Daughter Conference on Feb. 3.

Soroptimist member Sherri Smith said many of the sessions focus on self-esteem which is a good topic for females of all ages.

“Having moms and girls hearing these sessions at the same time is good because we want them to go home afterwards and speak to each other about what they heard and discuss it,” said Smith on Wednesday.

Alison Springer, founder of Young Women of Power, is the keynote speaker and will also run a workshop. Her Calgary-based non-profit organization works to build the confidence of young women.

Smith said the sessions help promote awareness among girls about issues including self harm, suicide, exploitation and safety on the Internet, bullying, resiliency and anxiety.

“Even though it may never happen to them, if they see it happen to their friend then they’ll know what to do.”

She said some moms have attended the conference more than once because it can be as eye-opening for them as it is for their daughters.

“It’s nice to have them together to talk about it.”

The conference, at Red Deer College in the Cenovus Centre, is open to moms or a female adult over the age of 18 and girls age 10 to 13.

Visit www.motherdaughterconference.com for information or to register. Registration is also available on Eventbrite. For more information call Bonnie Vestrum at 403-704-0625.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

