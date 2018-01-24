The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is hosting its seventh annual The Power of A Girl Mother/Daughter Conference on Feb. 3.

Soroptimist member Sherri Smith said many of the sessions focus on self-esteem which is a good topic for females of all ages.

“Having moms and girls hearing these sessions at the same time is good because we want them to go home afterwards and speak to each other about what they heard and discuss it,” said Smith on Wednesday.

Alison Springer, founder of Young Women of Power, is the keynote speaker and will also run a workshop. Her Calgary-based non-profit organization works to build the confidence of young women.

Smith said the sessions help promote awareness among girls about issues including self harm, suicide, exploitation and safety on the Internet, bullying, resiliency and anxiety.

“Even though it may never happen to them, if they see it happen to their friend then they’ll know what to do.”

She said some moms have attended the conference more than once because it can be as eye-opening for them as it is for their daughters.

“It’s nice to have them together to talk about it.”

The conference, at Red Deer College in the Cenovus Centre, is open to moms or a female adult over the age of 18 and girls age 10 to 13.

Visit www.motherdaughterconference.com for information or to register. Registration is also available on Eventbrite. For more information call Bonnie Vestrum at 403-704-0625.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Winterfest comes with community dance this year

Dance baby, dance. That’s how the Sylvan Lake Winterfest 2018 will kick… Continue reading

The Power of a Girl Mother/Daughter Conference returns

Raising female self-esteem

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre helping children, teens and families

Red Deer centre averages six cases a week

Red Deer utility bills will increase starting March 1

Costs of water, power and waste management are rising

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month