The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the importance of proper flag etiquette

Roberta Volker, taught at the Delburne School for 30 years, but also spent four years teaching at the Currie Barracks in Calgary.

“We were taught proper flag protocol,” said Volker. “Flags never touch the ground when you hang them outside and you never drape a flag.”

She said recently she has seen some instances of improper flag use including someone with a flag draped over the front of their walker, having it drag through dirt.

The Government of Canada has a webpage dedicated to the proper etiquette of the National Flag of Canada. It details the flag’s dignity, proper displaying, folding and disposal of flags.

“It shows respect for Canada,” said Volker. “And especially respect for our troops who have gone, kept peace and kept our country safe.”

According to the government of Canada, the manner in which flags may be displayed in Canada is not governed by any legislation but by established practice.

It should never be used as a tablecloth or seat cover; as masking for boxes, covering a speaker’s podium, draping a platform, as a barrier on a stage or platform on in general for any decoration; be used to cover a statue, monument or plaque for an unveiling ceremony, have anything pinned to or sewn onto it; be signed or marked in any way; be used as apparel; be flown in a discoloured or tattered condition or burned in effigy; touch the ground; be stepped on; be flown upside down (expect as a signal of distress.

The national flag should always be nearest to the top of a flagpole or mast.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter