‘The province is broke:’ Alberta Opposition leader undecided on Olympic bid

CALGARY — The leader of Alberta’s official Opposition isn’t ready to jump on the 2026 Calgary Winter Olympics band wagon.

Jason Kenney, who is hoping to become premier in the provincial election next spring, told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce he wants to know the real cost to taxpayers of holding the event.

“The province is broke,” Kenney said.

“I think we’d all love to have the Olympics, but we’re all asking ourselves can we afford it?”

Calgary, Stockholm, Sweden, and Milan-Cortina, Italy, have received the International Olympic Committee’s approval to bid for the 2026 Winter Games.

But Calgary must first successfully sell the bid to residents ahead of a Nov. 13 plebiscite.

Kenney said he will need more information about costs before he can vote.

“We’re hearing now the provincial share would be at least $1 billion. I share the skepticism of many people about these kinds of initial estimates on major projects like Olympics always being very conservative,” Kenney said.

“I suspect the number will grow and grow and grow from there. I, for one, as a Calgary voter, don’t know how to vote until I see the real numbers.”

Calgary 2026’s draft plan estimates the cost of holding the Games at $5.2 billion and asks the three levels of government to contribute $3 billion of that.

The plan would be for the remainder to be paid through Games revenue.

The budget includes $1.1 billion in operating and capital contingency funds to mitigate risk, according to the bid committee.

Kenney acknowledges that even if he is successful in being elected premier next year, the decision is likely to have already been made on provincial support.

“By and large we don’t want to be second-guessing decisions that have been made.”

The Alberta government insisted that Calgary hold a plebiscite, which is non-binding, and contributed $2 million to the cost.

The province also committed to publicly stating 30 days before the plebiscite what it would contribute to the Games. That deadline is Saturday.

In Edmonton on Tuesday, Premier Rachel Notley said the province will soon be releasing the numbers on Olympic contributions, but she didn’t give a date.

“We’re still in conversations, and we’ll see where that ends up,” she said at the legislature.

She was asked about concerns over a possible low turnout on the plebiscite and whether such a low turnout could affect her interpretation of its legitimacy.

“There must be an opportunity for the people of Calgary to vote. If they show up, great. If they don’t show up, then that in a way is also them expressing their opinion,” Notley said. “All we can do is provide the opportunity.

“We’ll listen to what the results are.”

Previous story
Lending Cupboard in Red Deer receives Seniors Service Award from province
Next story
Calgary baby death trial told boy’s rash was likely nutritional deficiency

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read