Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

Taylin Andrushko gives Elijah Andrushko, 2, a lift to drop coins in the Salvation Army Kettle where Mary Chadwick was volunteering at Bower Place last December. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red Deer.

Six of 10 kettle locations in the city will accept debit and credit cards for the first time this year.

“It’s something people have been increasingly asking for, as we just don’t carry cash like we use to,” said Maj. Larry Bridger.

“We’re excited that there will be new ways of making a kettle donation that will still help change the lives of people in need, and that’s the most important thing.”

Prior to this year, the only donation options were cash, cheque or online at www.FillTheKettle.com.

The Salvation Army hopes to reach its $240,000 fundraising goal faster with the help of debit and credit card donations.

All donations stay local to support The Salvation Army’s year-round programs and services, as well as Christmas assistance to individuals and families in need.

The campaign runs to Dec. 22.

Volunteers are always needed – to sign up for a two-hour shift, call 403-346-2251.



