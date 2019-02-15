Environment Canada launched its first weather app, WeatherCAN, for iPhone and Android this week. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There wasn’t an app for that? Environment Canada launches its own weather app

OTTAWA — Environment Canada is going mobile.

The federal agency launched its first weather app for iPhone and Android this week, including a new high-resolution radar option so amateur meteorologists can guess exactly when the next rain storm or blizzard is going to hit their backyard.

WeatherCAN is free, can be operated in English or French, and includes Indigenous symbols for northern locations.

Push notifications warning of extreme weather are also an option.

There are any number of other weather apps on the market, but Environment Canada had never bothered to make one for itself until now, despite getting 40 million hits to its website every month and being the source of weather data used by many other weather apps.

“We are the experts,” said Environment Minister Catherine McKenna in an interview.

McKenna said she was surprised when she took office that Environment Canada didn’t have its own presence on smartphones.

“With how much Canadians care about weather, I realized there was an opportunity to have a tool,” she said.

The app tracks 10,000 Canadian locations, from the biggest cities to the smallest town in the country — Tilt Cove, N.L.

According to the app, the four people who live there were expecting about 10 centimetres of snow overnight.

The radar map available on the app is four times better than others currently available, but — as is often the case with anyone trying to predict the weather — the new app comes with an immediate caveat not to trust everything it says.

“Weather conditions in your location may differ from information available to (Environment and Climate Change Canada),” it says in the terms and conditions you must accept before gaining entry.

Previous story
Father of girl who died after Amber Alert issued en route to face charges: police
Next story
Penhold house fire under investigation

Just Posted

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Penhold house fire under investigation

Fire quickly knocked down

Ontario government promises ‘action’ if Hydro One doesn’t cut proposed CEO pay

TORONTO — Ontario’s energy minister says the government will take “any and… Continue reading

Sidewalk wants cut of property taxes and development fees for Quayside project

TORONTO — The Alphabet Inc.-backed entity behind plans to build a high… Continue reading

There wasn’t an app for that? Environment Canada launches its own weather app

OTTAWA — Environment Canada is going mobile. The federal agency launched its… Continue reading

WATCH: Canada Games Hall of Honour inductees offer advice to athletes

The inductees were honoured at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday

Canada avoids world’s top players in opening round of Davis Cup

MADRID — Canada has avoided a confrontation with any of the current… Continue reading

Canada’s McKeever swaps skis for tuxedo, nominated for Laureus World Sport Award

CALGARY — From a glitzy awards ceremony in Monaco to the nordic… Continue reading

Scrutiny, family woes pile pressure on pregnant Meghan

LONDON — When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry, the American… Continue reading

It’s a girl! Berlin zoo’s baby polar bear has 1st checkup

Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is “a perky,… Continue reading

Local Sports: Kaitlan Linnell achieves hockey dream

Coming up through Red Deer minor hockey Kaitlan Linnell had a dream… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Most Read