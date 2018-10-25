Thieves swipe antique Texaco sign from Stettler museum

Round sign was likely taken overnight last Sunday

An antique Texaco sign has been stolen from the Stettler Town County Museum.

The gas station sign appears to have been taken between last Sunday evening and Monday morning, said museum manager Karen Wahlund.

Round and a little less than a metre in diameter, the plastic sign was mounted on a pole outside one of the museum’s buildings in its historic village.

“This Texaco sign was the smaller version; it was more for a secondary advertisement,” said Wahlund.

It looks like whoever was after the sign also planned to make off with a larger 1-metre-by-1.2-metre Esso sign.

“The Esso sign made it to the gate, but didn’t go past the gate,” said Wahlund. “Apparently, somebody drove by at the right time.”

Given the size of the Esso sign, Wahlund believes there might have been at least two culprits involved.

The Texaco sign was never appraised, so the museum, located on the west side of town, has no idea what it’s worth. Its provenance is also a mystery. It was dropped off at the museum anonymously a couple of decades ago.

Wahlund’s husband saw the Texaco sign leaning up against the museum gate early on Sunday afternoon as he and his wife were driving by.

At the time, there were people on the museum grounds setting up for a future Christmas event until around 5 p.m., so the sign was likely not taken until later.

When Wahlund went to check on the Texaco sign around 10 a.m. the next morning, it was gone, but the Esso sign was there.

It’s not the first time the museum has been hit by thieves. Around 2012, some Second World War German artifacts, including a handgun, that had been donated were swiped before they could even be catalogued.

About 10 years ago, one of the homes in the pioneer village on the grounds was broken into and a rifle and shotgun were taken. One of the weapons was found in a pipe on the grounds, but the other was never seen again.

Meanwhile, the museum is getting set for its Light the Night Christmas event. Beginning Nov. 30, every Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., the historic buildings on the grounds are lit up with Christmas lights.


